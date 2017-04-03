In honor of WrestleMania 33, Smoke DZA returns for the fifth installment of his pro-wrestling themed Ringside EP series. With eight ruthless tracks featuring WWE references galore, the project opens with a special message from Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, who was live from WrestleMania to get fans hyped about what the Harlem native has in store.

DZA raps over gems like the Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle’s entrance music on “’96 Olympic.” New York is well represented on “The Club” as DZA calls on Westside Gunn and Conway for the banger. Ringside 5 even features a drop from WWE superstar Kashush Ohno to close out the NYC native’s 183rd-produced EP.

If you’re a die-hard wrestling fanatic, this project is a must listen and will aid in getting over that post-WrestleMania 33 depression you may be going through, especially with The Undertaker retiring after 27 years in the ring.

