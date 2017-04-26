Snoop Dogg has always mixed his affinity for sports with his love for music. Now, The Doggfather will tackle his biggest challenge yet in the sports world as the celebrity commissioner for the Champions Basketball League.

READ: Snoop Dogg Brings The O.G. Weed Advocates Together On “Mount Kushmore”

“Snoop Dogg is at the forefront of pop culture and loved by millions across the globe, and has sold nearly 40 million records worldwide,” Carl George, CEO of Champions Basketball League, says in a statement. “For decades he has been an innovator with award winning albums, multiple films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts, TV shows and digital ventures — and we are thrilled that he will bring this depth to the League as we launch this summer.”

Adds Snoop Dogg: “Champions Basketball League is a sports innovation for fans. Champions provides exclusive and affordable access to world class basketball for fans. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the organization on unique ways to entertain fans and work with the league to secure celebrity partners in each of the major markets where Champions Basketball League will play this summer. And fans are even able to own their own team, can’t wait to see what ya’ll do with that.”

The Champions Basketball League will feature former NBA players lacing up their sneakers and taking part in a 5-on-5 summer league.

READ: Snoop Dogg’s “Promise You This” Single Is For The Leeches

The league kicks off this summer. Snoop Dogg is also gearing up for the release his 15th solo album Neva Left, due May 19.

This piece originally appeared on Billboard.