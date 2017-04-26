After announcing his 15th studio album, Neva Left, Snoop Dogg unveiled a new stoner anthem of epic proportions. The original united advocates of weed fight for the almighty Mary Jane plant—once again—on his new song, “Mount Kushmore.”

Snoop’s smokers posse cut with Method Man, Redman, and B-Real allows the vets to light up some medicated bars about how they pioneered a lot of the 4/20 culture you in find in rap today. The Long Beach native’s legendary lyrical ability is on full display as he shares lines like, “A lot of ya’ll fu**in with me say I’m on ya bucket list/But I ain’t the one to be fu**in with/See I’m like a quick game of tic tac toe/Take three in a row/Aiy lil’ ni**a gon’ hit that dope/I’m back with my ni**as Earth, Wind, no snow/And I got the fire on Mount Kushmore.”

In a recent interview about the album, Tha Doggfather says that Neva Left is a culmination of every aspect of his career thus far.

“Throughout the years, I’ve had my hands in a lot of different projects, but music has always remained at my core. This album reflects every phase of me throughout my career,” said Snoop Dogg tells XXL. “I’m excited for ya’ll to hear this new project that highlights the evolution of the Dogg.”

Snoop has also announced new shows for his ganja friendly Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour as well. He, in conjunction with Merry Jane, announced that they have extended the tour due to overwhelming fan demand.

The new dates include concerts between April 25 until May 2 with their next stops landing in Indianapolis, Ind., (April 26) and Cincinnati, Ohio (April 27). Snoop, Red, Meth, Cypress Hill, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Flatbush Zombies, and Lil Uzi Vert will all be performing on the run.

Neva Left is now available for pre-order on iTunes and all digital markets everywhere—it hits retailers on May 19.