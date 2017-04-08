In March, Snoop Dogg received a surprising call that he was selected to induct his late friend and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” collaborator into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It’s only right the man who’s credited with bringing Tupac Shakur to Death Row Records received the nod to speak at the special ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York (April 7). Dr. Dre also participated in the induction of Shakur, as part of a three-song tribute performance that included the hit, “California Love.”

Snoop Dogg and Tupac 1996. pic.twitter.com/mZS944xbX9 — History in Moments (@historyinmoment) April 6, 2017

While speaking at a listening party for his next project, Neva Left, the DoggyStyle artist candidly discussed his relationship with Pac and his initial reaction to receiving the call to be a part of the induction.

“Wow that was deep, because a lot of people could’ve did it and for them to have me do it, that’s special. We were friends prior to being on Death Row and we were friends while we were on Death Row, but our relationship was different,” the D-O-double-G said. “So me being able to express some views on who he was and what he meant to me and the world and music in general, also to share a couple of stories between me and him that really impacted my life. Just to be associated with the greatest, he was only a part of my industry move as far as creatively for two or three years, but his music lasts forever. So for them to give me the call to do it is an honor, treat and a pleasure. I want y’all to go see the movie too, All Eyez On Me. That sh*t is off the hook.”

The remaining Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 class includes Pearl Jam, Yes, Joan Baez, Journey and Electric Light Orchestra.

All Eyez On Me releases in theaters June 16.