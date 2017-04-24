Solange Not Planning ‘A Seat At The Table’ Tour

Solange won’t be taking her Billboard 200 chart-topping album A Seat at the Table out on tour.

Speaking to Complex during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 2, the singer-songwriter said, “No, there’s no tour in the works — right now I have two different shows. I have one that is more a performance piece show that is being performed in museums, and more in the art context. And then I have festival shows. As of now, I’ve not scheduled a proper tour in the more traditional sense.”

Solange’s forthcoming festival itinerary is stacked with dates this summer including Broccoli City Festival in May, the 10th annual Roots Picnic and Glastonbury Festival in June among others.

The “Cranes In The Sky” soulstress adds that she’s still having a ball being in her creative element. “I’ve had a really, really great time: musically arranging, choreographing, art directing, costume designing — this is where I thrive and get so much joy,” she said.

Last October, her third studio effort A Seat at the Table — home to the standouts “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Mad” featuring Lil Wayne — earned 72,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Oct. 6, according to Nielsen Music.

