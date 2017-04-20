Harland Fairweather, the son of the world’s oldest person Violet Brown, passed away in Jamaica on Wednesday (April 19), The Associated Press reports. He was 97.

Described as a “beautiful man,” Fairweather lived with Brown in the Duanvale section of the Caribbean nation. A family caretaker, Elaine McGrowder, shared that although Fairweather’s health was on the decline, his passing came as a shock to his loved ones. “He had been unwell for some time but we didn’t expect him to go like this,” McGrowder said. Fairweather mentioned that he started to feel dizzy when he awoke on Wednesday morning, but his health continued to decline.

READ: A 117-Year-Old Jamaican Woman Is The World’s Oldest Living Person

The news arrives days after the Guinness World Records organization named Brown the oldest person in the world. In a previous interview with the AP, Brown said her immense time on earth was a gift from God.

“This is what God has given me, so I have to take it — long life,” she said.