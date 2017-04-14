The Force is strong in the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The longer than two-minute Episode VIII trailer wowed the crowd at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, where it debuted during Friday’s The Last Jedi panel.

The trailer marked the first look the public got at the highly anticipated installment of the space adventure series.

Last month, Disney shareholders were treated to footage from the film, but this is the first time footage has made available to the public.

Rian Johnson directs the film, and was on hand alongside Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy to introduce the trailer. The film stars Star Wars: The Force Awakens castmembers Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. New to the franchise this time around are Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran.

The late Carrie Fisher will also appear as Leia.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

This post was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.