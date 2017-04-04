Stephen Curry Belts Out Popular Disney Tunes On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

NBA superstar Stephen Curry joined late night talk show host James Corden (Apr. 3), for the latest installment of his widely-popular series, Carpool Karaoke.

Before the tunes commenced, Corden treated the Golden State Warrior to a round of miniature golf in hopes of teaching the MVP valuable life lessons. Corden called their showdown “the closest relationship he’ll ever have to that of the Karate Kid and Mr. Miyagi.”

After suffering a terrible defeat at the hands of Curry in miniature golf and air hockey, the North Carolina native mentioned the popular singing segment. Although Corden told the 29-year-old athlete that he reserves that portion of the show for professional singers, Curry convinced the Brit to give him a shot, claiming he practices with his 4-year-old daughter, Riley.

Corden and Curry cranked up Disney melodies from Moana and Frozen, and to add some spice to the karaoke session, they belted the tunes with mouth-guards, which Curry nervously chews during his NBA games.