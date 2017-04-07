Stream Mack Wilds ‘AfterHours’ Album

Mack Wilds is literally the best of both worlds in one human being. Not only is he currently starring in VH1’s hip-hop drama, The Breaks, but the Staten Island native is back to share some feels on a new album he calls AfterHours.

Fans have been thirsting for this project ever since his Grammy-nominated debut New York: A Love Story was released four long years ago. His new release is led by the song “Explore” and features guest appearances by Wale, Tink and Cam Wallace.

Before you listen, you can watch young Mack’s live Billboard interview and performance below.

The full album is available for purchase on iTunes

Fans can also catch Mack on FOX’s new police show, Shots Fired.