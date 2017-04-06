After Suge Knight co-signed the Tupac murder theory that was addressed in a recent documentary — which makes a bold claim that Knight’s ex-wife Sharitha Golden and former Death Row Chief of Security Reggie White Jr. planned the attack, which was reportedly a hit aimed for the Death Row conglomerate himself — Golden decided to shut down the rumors and clear the air of any falsehood.

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old claimed the far-fetched theory was untrue. “I’m so damn sick of getting 100,000 calls about this. No way in hell I would’ve murdered Tupac,” she said. “For what reason? This ridiculous theory that I had to get half of Death Row. I already had half of Death Row, America. When Tupac died, what did Death Row become after that? Zero. Nothing. A downfall.”

The part that hurts Golden the most is how the claims are impacting her children, one of whom is actually Knight’s daughter. “I’ve been going through this for about 20 years with my oldest daughter that me and Suge have together. All her high school years, she got: ‘Oh, your dad killed Tupac. Your dad killed Tupac,’” Golden told TMZ. “It’s sad when a person can’t even put pictures of their dad on their social media because they get so many negative [responses]. And now, here it goes, the media done put bull crap out about I killed Tupac now. I have young kids that go to school that now have to hear: ‘Your mom killed 2Pac.’ Let’s stop being ridiculous.”

Knight’s ex-wife states a lawsuit could be on the horizon.