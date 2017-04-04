After decades of denial and endless conspiracy theories, Suge Knight has confirmed the suspects behind the death of Tupac Shakur.

In an interview with WENN, filmmakers Michael Douglas Carlin and Richard Bond behind Tupac Assassination 3: Battle for Compton, claim the former chief of Death Row Records confirmed their theory that his ex-wife Sharitha Knight and former head Death Row Records security chief Reggie Wright Jr. orchestrated the murder of Tupac. Speaking through lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper, Knight claimed it was just the first of many murder attempts the duo have committed against his life.

“When our book, Tupac: 187 The Red Knight, came out and we were working on the movie, we gave the salient points of the book to Thaddeus Culpepper, who read them to Suge Knight,” Bond said. “Suge’s initial response was, ‘Who the hell are these guys?'”

The names have floated around for some time, but Carlin and Bond are solely fixated on the idea in their new documentary. “Culpepper told Carlin individually that not only did Knight confirm the events as portrayed in Compton, which portray Knight was the intended target and Shakur as collateral damage, as true, but also goes on to allege that these 1996 events may have been the first in a history of attempts on Knight’s life, culminating in the recent attempted killing of Knight at the 1OAK Club in Los Angeles, where Knight was shot six times,” a film spokesperson said.

“He admitted to Culpepper that the theories in the movie were true,” the source explained. “Bond had met with Knight’s private investigators, who were interested in how this information was collected, and Bond and Carlin stand by their insistence that Knight was a victim in Vegas, at One Oak and in the Compton incident Knight is currently pending trial for.”

Their book supported the “The Russell Poole Theory” in which Sharitha and Wright Jr. teamed up to allegedly kill Knight and take over Death Row Records, which was considered to be a nearly billion-dollar fortune at the time. Former LAPD detective Russell Poole found out through an informant about the plot.

“Suge wasn’t divorced yet and if he died in that hit, she’d get most of everything,” Poole told Vice. “So she went to Wright Jr., who was in charge of Death Row and ran it while Suge was in prison. [Wright Jr.] has gotten away with it this whole time. They floated a whole lot of propaganda to former LA Times reporter Chuck Phillips—calling in hundreds if not thousands of fake clues.”

Wright Jr. has denied the allegations. In an interview with AllHipHop in 2014, Wright Jr. responded to Frank Alexander’s claims that he had something to do with the rapper’s murder. Alexander was a former bodyguard of Tupac’s who reportedly committed suicide in 2013.

“Yeah, he was a coward. He always was a coward. He’s one of the reasons, as a retired police officer, that Pac’s not here today, in my opinion,” he said. “As far as [him] not handling the situation at MGM correctly. That’s how I know he committed suicide. That was a suicide, because when you tell so many lies, and God is not in your heart, that’s what you do. If God’s in your heart, you won’t commit suicide.”

Wright Jr. ironically defended Knight when it came to theories connecting him to the rapper’s death. “No, that’s not true,” he said. “My whole thing is that people always want to put it out there that [Suge] didn’t want to pay [2Pac]. We hadn’t even did the accounting yet. Interscope was the one that was paying us. Most deals don’t require you to get paid until 120, 180 days. His album didn’t come out until February of the year that he got killed. To say that he owed him money and all that, that’s crazy.”

Tupac Assassination 3: Battle for Compton, was released earlier this year. Check out the trailer below.

