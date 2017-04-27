As Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival is quickly approaching, the station has now opened ticket sales. That’s right, you’re now only a couple of clicks away from seeing some of the hottest talent in rap and hip hop live!

If you want the pre-sale hookup, head here with the code SJ2017. The sale is only live until midnight. As previously announced, Hot 97 has locked in performances by Migos, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown on the Stadium Stage. Desiigner, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, French Montana, Konshens, and more will serve as opening acts on the main stage as well. The outdoor Festival Stage will also welcome notable names including Young M.A, Lil Yachty, Dave East, D.R.A.M., and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Tickets for New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium are running from $50 to $280, depending on proximity to the stage. A couple of hundred bucks sounds pretty pricey, but it’s not that bad considering the lineup this year. Act fast!