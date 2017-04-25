On Monday (April 24), a Brooklyn teen died on the tracks of the 59th St. and Lexington Ave. train station when he attempted to flee police officers. According to the New York Daily News, Shaun Jackson, 19, and another unidentified suspect reportedly robbed a store around 2:50 p.m. A witness notified nearby police officers of the assailants and proceeded to pursue the pair.

Jackson entered the subway station and tried to cross the tracks from the No. 6 line to a lower level where the No. 4 and 5 lines arrive and depart. Once Jackson jumped down, he touched the third rail and died by electrocution. The news site adds that Jackson was found with $144 on him.

The teen’s sister, Tina Jackson, shared that the family still needs answers concerning the events that led to her brother’s death. “It’s very hard to hear him go the way he went. We need to get to the bottom of it, to see what really happened,” she said.

The second suspect is still at large.