Swift Debuts His New ‘Crown’ EP In Atlanta

On Wednesday (April 12th), Swift of Epic Records held his Crown EP listening party in Atlanta with a room packed with his fans, friends and family. Swift had his supporters in the building at Philipp Plein in Phipps Plaza for a relaxed evening of exclusive new music, drinks, shopping and more.

The event was hosted by Botchey, with DJ Infamous, as he played the latest from the Epic Records artist. Complimentary cocktails were provided by Dusse and Belaire Rose. A few familiar faces and music insiders such Jazze Pha, Stevie J., and Joseline Hernandez were out to support Swift’s new project as well as Epic Records own, Chubbie Baby.

To see more of Swift, he will be following up this summer as VIBE’s 2017 “Freshpack” artist, and he will be performing 6/10 in Atlanta at Center Stage. He is also set to co-headline the Freshpack show with PNB Rock at The National Theater in Richmond, VA on 6/11.