The last indication we got that SZA’s long-awaited proper debut album was on the way was when she treated us to an interactive website. In the main video teaser, we hear snippets of various songs that will appear on the album, one of which was “Love Galore,” featuring Travis Scott. The smooth yet thumping number became an instant fan favorite.

Sensing our collective angst and frustration with the delay of the album, Top Dawg freed up the song on Twitter. “Y’all been killing me for it, y’all been waiting and been begging for it… well, its finally here,” he said.

“Done with these n***as, I don’t love these n***as/I dust off these n***as, do it for fun,” SZA croons craftily. Press play on the full treat here, and while you wait for new goods to drop, listen to her previously released “Drew Barrymore.”