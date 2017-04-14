Lifetime’s series The Rap Game, in its third season, followed five talented young rappers in hot pursuit of their musical dreams. Over the course of 13 weeks, the young proteges battled it out and were mentored by executive producer Jermaine Dupri and a host of other popular musicians.

Nova, a 16-year-old Reading, Pennsylvania native, was crowned the winner of the show, and he will receive a recording contract with Dupri’s label, So So Def Recordings.

His first single “STAY OVER” featuring Jacquees, focuses on Nova trying to convince an irresistible honey to stay over with him, because he knows she’s the one for him.

“Tryna let you know/ that you are the one, and I ain’t tryna let you go,” croons Jaquees over a smooth and clapping R&B beat, while the young spitta provides bars to let you know he’ll treat you right.

In addition to a recording contract, Nova will also perform on the SoSoSummer17 Tour alongside the winners of the show’s first two seasons, Miss Mulatto and Mani, as well as Rap Game favorites Deetranada, J.I. The Prince Of New York and King Roscoe.

The 20- city tour will be hosted by Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow and Da Brat, and starts on May 25 at the Louisville Palace in Kentucky. Check out www.sososummer17.com for more info regarding the tour and to purchase tickets.

The full list of tour stops can be found below.

Thu May 25: Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace

Fri May 26: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

Sun May 28: Chicago, IL, Chicago Theater

Thu Jun 01: Norfolk, VA, Chrysler Hall

Fri Jun 02: Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

Sat Jun 03: Baltimore, MD, Pier Six

Sun Jun 04: Cleveland, OH, State Theatre

Wed Jun 07: St Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House

Fri Jun 09: Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

Sat Jun 10: Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

Sun Jun 11: Raleigh, NC, Raleigh Memorial (Duke Energy Center)

Thu Jun 15: Richmond, VA, Altria Theater

Fri Jun 16: New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

Sat Jun 17: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution

Thu Jun 22: Atlanta, GA, Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Sat Jun 24: Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

Sun Jun 25: Dallas, TX, Music Hall Fair Park