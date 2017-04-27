The Simpsons is taking on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

An animated short released online Thursday opens with a depiction of press secretary Sean Spicer, wearing a sign that reads, “I quit,” hanging himself in the White House with Kellyanne Conway running away while adding, “I am not replacing him.”

The clip then shows an animated Trump in bed at the White House counting up accomplishments as president, like lowering his golf handicap and increasing his Twitter following. The video also imagines the president’s daughter, Ivanka, taking Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

The video ends with Marge and Homer Simpson taking in the news on TV at home and Marge complains that she’s out of the antidepressant Prozac that was supposed to last her “the whole four years.”

The Simpsons has gotten some political predictions right in the past. A 2000 episode of the series joked about Lisa Simpson taking over in the Oval Office from Trump.

This article was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.