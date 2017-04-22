It’s safe to say that if you cross Tinashe in a relationship, she might dismantle your humble abode by way of an uncontrollable fire.

In the visual for “Flame,” the Cali native ignited a blaze in her ex-boyfriend’s home after the spark of their budding relationship seemed to fizzle out. The cause of their separation is unknown, but it must be something serious if it caused this inferno.

READ: Tinashe Just Wants Some “Company” For Her Needs

In an interview with Rap-Up, Tinashe shared her excitement behind her forthcoming sophomore effort, Joyride. “I’m just excited to continue to release new material,” she said. “I have a lot of new music and I’m really excited about that. It’s all good things.”

View her latest visual offering above.