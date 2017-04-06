Tish Hyman Taps Ty Dolla $ign And Dej Loaf For “What It Feels Like”
New York’s very own Tish Hyman is known for piercing music that speaks to the everyday struggles of the working class and underprivileged. However, the Bronx native takes a different approach on her new song, “What It Feels Like.”
READ: Tish Hyman: “My Whole Album Is An Autobiography Of My Life”
With assists from Ty Dolla $ign and Dej Loaf, the Bronx-bred artist gets flashy one time and enjoys her success for just a moment—she deserves it after all. Here, the “Subway Art, Pt. 2″ singer boasts about wads of cash, exotic cars, lavish getaways and designer bags. It’s a far stray from what Hyman fans are accustomed to, but it’s groovy.
Ty Dolla $ign brings another addictive hook from his bottomless vault of music, and the Detroit-raised Dej Loaf follows through with a solid, autotune-laced verse.
READ: Tish Hyman Releases Potent Visuals For “All That I Can Do”
Last July, Hyman released her well received EP titled Dedicated Too, which featured the single “Dreams” with Fabolous and Ty Dolla $ign.