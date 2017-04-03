Mambo king Tito Puente will be the focus point of a three-day conference at the Bronx’s Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture.

READ: From BIA To Vakeró: Rising Latino Artists Speak On SXSW

According to Billboard, “Tito Puente: A 50-Year Retrospective of El Rey” is set to commence with the documentary Tito Puente: King of Latin Music on April 20, which would have been the “Oye Como Va” musician’s 94th birthday.

READ: La Familia: Meet The Artists Of Roc Nation Latin

The likes of Puente’s onetime musical director José Madera to his eldest son Ronnie Puente will discuss his musical genius and impact on Latin music in panels, such as “Don’t Call it Salsa,” ahead of a “Dancemania” party featuring salsa DJ Roy Lopez slated to close out the tribute to the Spanish Harlem legend on April 22.