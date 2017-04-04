Tony Romo has found his new team and to the surprise of many, the 36-year-old decided to hang up the cleats and retire from the NFL, according to SportsBusiness Daily. Romo’s new full time job finds him as the lead NFL analysts for CBS.

Romo has been with The Dallas Cowboy since 2003, and most recently the organization was looking to trade him. The Texans and Broncos were the likely destinations for the four-time Pro Bowler, but a deal never materialized. CBS is expected to make the announcement later on Tuesday, (April 4) according to ESPN.

Romo’s health failing him is the biggest reason for him choosing to launch a second career as a CBS broadcaster, and the benefits CBS is willing to provide make it a great opportunity for the former Cowboy. Romo will be taking Phill Simms role next to Jim Nantz as the top color commentator, setting him up for the chance to call Super Bowl LII in Minnesota. Romo, a scratch golfer, could be in line for some golf coverage as well, with the network having rights to the glorified Masters tournament, which begins Thursday (April 6).

The Eastern Illinois University graduate departs from the game with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes, enough for the most in Dallas Cowboy history. He also holds the third best QB rating of all-time, (97.1) right behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, not bad company to be around.

Though Romo never played in a Super Bowl, or even a conference championship for that matter, he will be remembered as one of the greatly underappreciated quarterbacks of this generation. Untimely mistakes and injuries plagued his career in big games, so many will wonder what could’ve been for the Wisconsin native. Overall, this is a great chance for the charismatic Romo to set up the next part of his life. Is this really the end of Tony’s playing days, or could he pull a Brett Favre?

Congrats to Tony Romo on a stellar career and good luck in the broadcast booth this season!