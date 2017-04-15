Almost two weeks after premiering as an Apple exclusive, Travis Scott’s Kendrick Lamar-featuring track “Goosebumps” is now available to everyone via YouTube (perhaps not-so-coincidentally, the same day as DAMN.‘s release).

The flick, directed by BRTHR, is a collage of hyper-saturated hallucinogenic imagery—a drugged-out apocalypse that would fuck up Kendrick enough to make “DNA.” Watch the “Goosebumps” video below.

WATCH: Travi$ Scott Was Hip-Hop’s Savior For Night 1 Of Coachella 2017

This article was originally published on Spin.