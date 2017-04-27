Troy Ave is backtracking on his statement about West Coast label, TDE wanting to sign him. Despite commenting on the subject in his single “Truth Be Told PSA” off his recent project, Nupac, Troy insists that he never spoke to TDE CEO, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith about signing him. Instead, he blames the miscommunication on the media for putting words into his mouth.

READ: Fake News: Top Dawg Sets Record Straight About Troy Ave’s Alleged Plans To Sign To TDE

“The good thing about me is the truth don’t change. I never have to double back and change up my story and really explain. I never said [TDE was going to sign me],” the rapper insisted during an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles on April 26. While no one reached out to his camp about a record deal, Troy revealed that he briefly spoke to Kendrick Lamar during his time in jail. “I’m sitting in jail, and it come to me, after Kendrick reached out, [I was like] that was real, that was love, that was dope; he didn’t have to do that,” he recalled.

It was that interaction that led Troy to want to build a relationship with the TDE camp. After Kendrick’s words of wisdom, Troy said he began to reflect on his own career path, moving him to ask his manager Hovain to get him on the TDE roster. Troy claims he was given the runaround by the label and eventually gave up on the idea. That’s the real story that prompted his verse on “Truth Be Told PSA.” “I put plans in action, and unfortunately I’m sitting in jail and I can’t put no plan in action. So I’m depending on other people to put the play together, and they couldn’t,” he explained.

READ: Troy Ave Tells ‘The Breakfast Club’ He’s The New Tupac, Twitter Thinks Not

Troy’s clarifying remarks come shortly after Top Dawg went on a mini-rant, blasting the reports of the alleged signing as “fake news.” “For the record… I’ve never had a convo with Troy ave or any 1 in his camp.. neither has KDot,” Top Dawg said. Check out Troy setting the record straight on Power 106 below. His statement begins around the 10-minute mark.