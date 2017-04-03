Tupac’s Nose Stud Is Reportedly On Sale For A Hefty $7,500

With the forthcoming release of Tupac’s All Eyez on Me biopic (June 16), a slew of his prized possessions have hit the auction block. Now, for a cool $7,500, fans of the late rapper can get their hands on his nose stud, TMZ reports.

READ: Picture Him Rollin’: VIBE Staff’s Favorite Tupac Moments

According to the news site, the Black Heritage Auction is selling the nose jewelry that was pictured on Pac’s All Eyez on Me album cover. The Brooklyn-based retailer will also sell other famed Pac memorabilia. Those items include his handwritten lyrics for “Wonda Why They Call U Bi**h” ($15,000); Dolce & Gabbana wool jacket ($7,500); gold and diamond medallion ($38,000); an autographed Qur’an ($30,000); New York Prisoner Identification Card ($10,000); All Eyez On Me Book II CD master ($20,000); and All Eyez on Me track list ($30,000). Reportedly, the auction will be held the same day as the “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” rapper’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Apr. 7).

READ: Tupac’s ‘All Eyez On Me’ Biopic Is Coming To Theaters In June

Although the Black Heritage Auction has landed in the middle of a legal battle with Pac’s late mother, Afeni Shakur’s estate, they’re still committed to selling his assets. The auction house claims they legally acquired all of Tupac’s belongings.