Twitter Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Album

CREDIT: Twitter

One year ago today (April 23), Beyonce Giselle Knowles dared us to take a sip of Lemonade. The 12-track conceptual release which opens with the downtempo “Pray You Catch Me” but ultimately builds up to the empowering anthems like “Freedom” and “Formation,” chronicles an emotional trek led by marital infiedelity.

Beyonce’s sixth studio album, which premiered as an hour-long HBO special, has become her most celebrated work to date, earning numerous accolades including a Peabody Award.

We’ll probably never really know just how much (if any) of Lemonade is autobiographical, but the bigger takeaway from the release is a celebration of black feminism that catapulted Queen Bey into a realm all her own.

With Lemonade, the Houston native further cemented her place among music’s iconic storytellers.

Peep some of the joyous #1YearOfLemonade tweets below.

 

 

