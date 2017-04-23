One year ago today (April 23), Beyonce Giselle Knowles dared us to take a sip of Lemonade. The 12-track conceptual release which opens with the downtempo “Pray You Catch Me” but ultimately builds up to the empowering anthems like “Freedom” and “Formation,” chronicles an emotional trek led by marital infiedelity.

Beyonce’s sixth studio album, which premiered as an hour-long HBO special, has become her most celebrated work to date, earning numerous accolades including a Peabody Award.

We’ll probably never really know just how much (if any) of Lemonade is autobiographical, but the bigger takeaway from the release is a celebration of black feminism that catapulted Queen Bey into a realm all her own.

With Lemonade, the Houston native further cemented her place among music’s iconic storytellers.

Peep some of the joyous #1YearOfLemonade tweets below.

It’s been 1 year since Beyoncé’s most-acclaimed, most influential & conversation-pushing album yet #LEMONADE was released! #1YearOfLemonade pic.twitter.com/kFae2cacJu — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) April 23, 2017

On this day, while my cousin was cutting the cake at her wedding, I was in the bathroom watching #Lemonade — Betsey Bell Devoe (@Myrtle_Urkel) April 23, 2017

#LEMONADE hit me in my chest and knocked the wind out of me. it made me realize i’ve never made it past sandcastles in my any of my r’ships. — cojo (@hellocojo) April 23, 2017

We listen to Lemonade all the way through in this house pic.twitter.com/V8Iktdnj0w — shakira (@jodecicry) April 23, 2017

for the one year anniversary, i present the stars as #Lemonade tracks: pic.twitter.com/k4H0ydGFtu — ashley ray (@arayyay) April 23, 2017

Lemonade was Beyoncé’s most awarded album yet, receiving over 30+ awards (including Cannes Lions Award & a Peabody Award). #1YearOfLemonade pic.twitter.com/AhrnP0fJ3q — Beyoncé Family (@BeyonceFamily) April 23, 2017

Beyoncé has blessed us with iconic performances in this era. #1YearOfLemonade pic.twitter.com/vZ49RDsIwu — Beyoncé Family (@BeyonceFamily) April 23, 2017

Happy birthday to a life-changing album that showcases Black women questing to heal through a questionable fail of love. #1YearOfLemonade pic.twitter.com/Q9Tr8SyZTI — ♡ (@beyunsae) April 23, 2017

Now when you Google #Lemonade, Beyoncé comes up. Not the beverage. The entire meaning of the word changed 😂 #1yearoflemonade pic.twitter.com/jVMSYTvVuY — Arthena Sherwood (@IamArthena) April 23, 2017

