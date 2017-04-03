Tyga Recruits Lil’ Wayne And Chief Keef For New Singles: “Act Ghetto” & “100’s”

Despite the Internet drama that follows him, Tyga is putting work in at the studio. The West Coast rapper released two new club-ready freebies on SoundCloud (April 3): “Act Ghetto” (featuring Lil Wayne) and the Chief Keef and A.E.-assisted “100’s.”

“She just wanna act ghetto when the cameras flash,” Tyga spits on the hook. He even shouts out his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner: “Gettin’ checks like Kylie/ Yeah, every day I do it.” Weezy also offers an Auto-Tune-drenched verse to get jiggy to.

For the second offering “100’s,” money is the motive. The menacing trap cut finds the trio of collaborators counting up their stacks and firing their money machines.

T-Raww is currently working on the sequel to his 2011 #B-tchImTheShit mixtape.

This story was first reported on Billboard.