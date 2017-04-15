After Tyrese offered up some questionable comments earlier this week about the ways self-respecting women should conduct themselves, the actor and musician has apologized.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the Fate of the Furious star admitted to misspeaking when he encouraged women against settling for a man and then accused “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women” for not having any standards during an interview with BET that was published Monday.

“You have women that are out here active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night,” he said in the interview. “Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on.”

On Friday, Tyrese’s tone was sincere in his apology, saying his mother taught him “better than this.”

“My intentions were there but my delivery f—ing horrible,” he wrote. “And clearly all the way off…. And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies… Even after this apology…. Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me…. Time and consistency heals all wounds.”

He continued, saying though this is not so dissimilar from what he has said in the past, for the first time ever his comments have received such a strong negative response and that has helped make him aware of his “poor choice of words.” It has even affected things at home with his wife giving him the “side eye” and arguing with him over this.

“This is a real lesson learned…. I want to truly say that I’m sorry, I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across,” he wrote. “I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I’m learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I’ve learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I’ve learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging…… This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better.”

Tyrese also returned to his intended core message to women, “not to settle,” which is something he said he tells friends and daughter — “NOT settle for less than what she deserves and to feel beautiful in her own skin, no matter what society says.”

He continued, “My goal is and was not to tear down women, that’s NEVER been my intention and I’m sorry if it has come across that way…. As a man, all I can do is apologize and state that I’m open to learning, Trust me I have learned and from here on and in the future I will do better.”

This article was originally published on Billboard.