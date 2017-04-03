New York City’s core rap fans are currently buzzing about UFO Fev’s new Camouflage EP. The East Harlem rhymer is catching the attention of major labels with his 7-track EP—entirely produced by the Tallahassee, Florida’s Back Pack Beatz.

You may be familiar with “Mister Nice Guy,” Fev’s track that made its way to radio waves in late 2016, but now, the Harlem MC has gifted his followers with a project filled with soulful beats and sharp verses.

Focused on strong lyrical bars, UFO Fev aims to create substantial rhymes that hold the test of time instead of getting on the latest trendy wave. Making his way around the music industry hot spots, UFO has been keeping busy lately. He recently rocked Arlene’s Grocery with Hot 97’s DJ Stacks and put on a strong performance at DJ Enuff’s Hot Box.

The project is also available on iTunes and Spotify.