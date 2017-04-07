Wale Cooks Up Something Hot With New Song “Fish N Grits”

With the anticipated release of his album Shine for May 5, Wale is making sure to give fans reasons to get excited, as evidenced by his latest song “Fish N Grits.”

READ: Wale Reveals Release Date And Tracklist For His ‘Shine’ Album

The DMV rapper teamed up with Travis Scott for the banger. La Flame’s signature auto-tuned hook is featured in the nearly three-minute song, while Wale effortlessly spits fire over a thumping trap-style beat.

READ: Wale Aims To Kick-Off ‘The Shine Tour’ For Spring 2017

Shine will feature guest spots from Chris Brown. Major Lazer, G-Eazy, WizKid and Dua Lipa. Listen to “Fish N Grits” and tell us what you think in the comments.

