After having a little fun with his fans this week, Wale has officially released his anticipated album, Shine. The LP featuring the likes of Travis Scott, Major Lazor and Chris Brown was intended to hit stores and streaming platforms May 3, but the rapper decided to shake things up.

READ Wale Announces Exciting Shift In ‘Shine’ Release Date

“I want to do something that ain’t never been done. Shine is officially out on Friday. F**k it,” Wale revealed Thursday evening (April 26) during a live interview with Genius’ Rob Markman. With production from Lee Major, Nez & Rio and The Dope Boyz, the artist explores a variety of sounds and themes about love, self awareness and the turn up in true Folarin fashion.

The rapper’s release of Shine comes after he dropped “Shine Season,” an extra track not included on the project. Previous singles “Fish & Grits” featuring Travis Scott, “Fashion Week” with G-Eazy and “My PYT” are on the album. Continuing his alternate album rollout, Wale hosted an album listening on Instagram Live with his fans.

Stream Shine below.

READ Wale Reveals Release Date And Tracklist For His ‘Shine’ Album