Wale & PnB Rock Have A “Dilemma” On Their Hands

Wale already knows he will have a lot of explainin’ to do if he boldly asks bae if they’re “f**king tonight.’ Thankfully, for his loved ones though, the rapper’s savage days seem to be in the past. Folarin is a family man, now.

READ: Wale And G-Eazy Clean Up Nicely In Their “Fashion Week” Video

Before he SHiNEs with his upcoming studio album next week, the MMG artists drops off a message for the ladies on his new track, “Dilemma.” With help from PnB Rock, the MMG rapper flexes his vocal skills while he drops rhymes about his issues with just Netflix & chill.

On the song, PnB blends his soothing flow that with the memorizing snyths and enticing percussion—produced by Squat. After delivering his compilation mixtape Before I SHiNE with DJ Luna back in March, “Dilemma” acts as another appetizer for all fans waiting on his fifth studio album.

SHiNE is slated for release on May 5.