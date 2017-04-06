Long after announcing the album in 2016, Wale has finally confirmed the official release date for his delayed follow-up to The Album About Nothing, his fifth studio album, Shine. He also released the final tracklist, cover art, and gave fans a preview of his new song with Travi$ Scott, “Fish and Grits.”

READ: Wale Aims To Kick-Off ‘The Shine Tour’ For Spring 2017

In 2016, Wale was killing the game with tracks like “My P.Y.T.” and his collaboration with Lil Wayne, “Running Back.” While all of this occurred, he became the proud father to a beautiful baby girl, Zyla Moon. After previously revealing that the album is finally complete, he confirmed that Shine will be released on May 5.

READ: Rick Ross’ ‘Rather You Than Me’ Album Feat. Young Thug, Wale, Gucci Mane & More

The album will include the aforementioned singles and cameos from G-Eazy, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, WizKid, J. Balvin, and a small variety of different artists from other genres such as Davido, Olamide, and Dua Lipa will be featured on the LP. His daughter, Zyla Moon, will also be featured on the album’s closing song.

Interestingly, the MMG boss Rick Ross, has a song with his nickname in the title.

Fix your shades .. futures BRIGHT #SHiNE 💙🌙 A post shared by Wale (@wale) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Here is the official track list for Shine.

Thank God

Running Back fea. Lil Wayne

Scarface Rozay Gott

My Love feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa

Fashion Week feat. G-Eazy

Colombia Heights (Te Llamo) f. J Balvin

CC White

Mathematics

Fish n Grits feat. Travi$ Scott

Fine Girl feat. Davido & Olamide

Heaven on Earth feat. Chris Brown

My PYT

DNA

Smile feat. Phil Adé & Zyla Moon