Wale Reveals Release Date And Tracklist For His ‘Shine’ Album
Long after announcing the album in 2016, Wale has finally confirmed the official release date for his delayed follow-up to The Album About Nothing, his fifth studio album, Shine. He also released the final tracklist, cover art, and gave fans a preview of his new song with Travi$ Scott, “Fish and Grits.”
In 2016, Wale was killing the game with tracks like “My P.Y.T.” and his collaboration with Lil Wayne, “Running Back.” While all of this occurred, he became the proud father to a beautiful baby girl, Zyla Moon. After previously revealing that the album is finally complete, he confirmed that Shine will be released on May 5.
The album will include the aforementioned singles and cameos from G-Eazy, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, WizKid, J. Balvin, and a small variety of different artists from other genres such as Davido, Olamide, and Dua Lipa will be featured on the LP. His daughter, Zyla Moon, will also be featured on the album’s closing song.
Interestingly, the MMG boss Rick Ross, has a song with his nickname in the title.
Here is the official track list for Shine.
Thank God
Running Back fea. Lil Wayne
Scarface Rozay Gott
My Love feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa
Fashion Week feat. G-Eazy
Colombia Heights (Te Llamo) f. J Balvin
CC White
Mathematics
Fish n Grits feat. Travi$ Scott
Fine Girl feat. Davido & Olamide
Heaven on Earth feat. Chris Brown
My PYT
DNA
Smile feat. Phil Adé & Zyla Moon