Wale Announces Exciting Shift In ‘Shine’ Release Date

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
CREDIT: Getty Images

During an interview and listening session with Genius Wednesday night (April 26), Wale announced that he is moving up his album release date to this Friday (April 28).

An hour into the session, the D.C. rapper tweeted that the love from his fans inspired the move.

Obviously the 48.6 percent came through because moments later he announced live the news to a screaming crowd.

Shine will be Wale’s fifth studio album with Atlantic Records and Maybach Music Group.

