During an interview and listening session with Genius Wednesday night (April 26), Wale announced that he is moving up his album release date to this Friday (April 28).

READ: Wale & PnB Rock Have A “Dilemma” On Their Hands

An hour into the session, the D.C. rapper tweeted that the love from his fans inspired the move.

The love.The energy from my ppl tonight was next lvl .Im on the phone wit the label tryna get this album moved up .I’m 51.4 % sure I cn — Wale (@Wale) April 27, 2017

Obviously the 48.6 percent came through because moments later he announced live the news to a screaming crowd.

🚨 🚨 one last thing… ‘SHINE’ IS DROPPING THIS FRIDAY, y’all heard it straight from @Wale 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ezNnsG4sC5 — Genius (@Genius) April 27, 2017

Shine will be Wale’s fifth studio album with Atlantic Records and Maybach Music Group.