Watch Big Sean, Jeremih & Chris Brown’s 90s Inspired “I Think Of You” Video
As Big Sean admirers we all know his heart belongs to Jhene Aiko, so it’s genuinely heartwarming to watch the Detroit don in a video like “I Think of You.” With Chris Brown and Jeremih smoothing this one out from a rap love attack to a R&B tinged treasure, the fellas show there’s still hope for chivalry in the digital age.
The boys of summer take it all the way back to Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing for inspiration in the early ’90s setting. A blistering summer day in Brooklyn sets the mood for this old school love story. Watch as Sean, Chris and Jeremih go on a hunt for affection from New York City’s most lovely.
Lord have mercy.
Sean’s I Decided album is available for purchase on iTunes.