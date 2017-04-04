A picture of a white toddler holding a black doll made waves on the Internet (Apr. 4), for reasons that might brighten up your day.

Brandi Benner of South Carolina took her two-year old daughter Sophia to pick out a new toy at Target as a reward for excelling in potty training. During their trip, the toddler selected a black doll. However, when they went to pay for the toy, the cashier tried to coax the little girl into choosing a white doll—that reflected her race, The Grio reports.

“She doesn’t look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you,” the woman said. Despite the cashier’s constant suggestion, Sophia replied, “Yes, she does. She’s a doctor like I’m a doctor. And I’m a pretty girl and she’s a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?”

Benner took to Facebook and Instagram to recount the whole experience, and expressed how proud she felt of her daughter. The mother said she was taken aback by the cashier’s reaction to her daughter’s liking for a black doll. “This experience just confirmed my belief that we aren’t born with the idea that color matters,” she wrote. “Skin comes in different colors just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful.”

“And as I explained before, the cashier was an elderly woman and I believe she was completely ignorant to what she was truly saying. I feel like in her mind she was being helpful and making conversation with my daughter,” Benner explained on Facebook. “I’m not saying her ignorance makes it ok, just proves her white privilege. I’ve also had a few people accuse me of making this story up and that is just hilarious to me. That post was only supposed to be for my friends and family…I never could have predicted it would spread like wildfire! But I’m thankful it did. Because in something as simple as a Facebook post, people have been able to see God’s love shine through my daughter. I am humbled and in awe of his love. “