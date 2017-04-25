The dynamic duo of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince plan to spread the “Summertime” vibes for this year’s third quarter. According to The List, the artistic pair will perform at the LIVEWIRE Festival in Blackpool, England, which takes place Aug. 25-27.

Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff jointly rose to fame in the mid-80s and onward with their household hits “Parents Just Don’t Understand and “Summertime.” From there, the Philly natives went on to join the roster of the hit sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and have gained success in their solo careers.

Per The List, Jazzy Jeff spoke with BANG Showbiz on Smith’s return to the stage. “The hardest part of us doing this [reuniting] is the clearing of the schedule. I tour about 180 days out of the year but he makes movies so it’s more on his side of having to clear a schedule for us to be able to rehearse and go on the road,” he said. “Sometimes it gets a little hard with him being one of the biggest movie stars in the world to free up his time. But he absolutely, positively wants to do this.”

Tickets are available for purchase here.