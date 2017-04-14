Here’s a rather strange report out of Florida. According to Fox 35 Orlando, a woman by the name of Samantha O’Neal returned home from work on Thursday (April 13), to find a stranger in her house, and it was nothing like that Tamia song.

34-year-old Ronald Gregory Wesly broke into the woman’s Gainesville home and proceeded to fry chicken she had stored in the refrigerator. Wesly also opened up a bottle of vodka — that belonged to O’Neal’s sister, Melissa, who was also with her — while the poultry was on the stove.

“I walked into him standing here with this pot of oil, where he was frying chicken. The strainer right here, this chicken in freezer that got cut open, frying chicken,” O’Neal tells the local news outlet. “I was scared. My sister was more scared,” she admitted. “I just wanted him off the property, so I picked him up and threw him out the gate.”

Melissa, on the other hand, was scared but also thinking “What the f**k” when they discovered him. “He was in here, drunk as a skunk, just being Betty Crocker.”

Wesly is currently detained in Alachua County Jail. He faced two previous convictions for theft.