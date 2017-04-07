Earlier this week, a woman threatened an Uber driver with a false accusation of rape, The Root reports. Within the video, the Bronx resident seemingly became upset when the driver failed to possess an iPhone charger.

READ: UberPool Customer Says She Was Attacked By Another Passenger

“I’m going to start screaming out the window that you’re raping me, that you raped me,” the passenger said. The unidentified woman added that she would inflict harm on herself and tell officers that her wounds appeared at the hands of the driver.

Throughout the dash-cam evidence, the passenger continued to belittle the Uber employee, stating, “Donald Trump going to send you and your family back. Get the fu*k out of my country.” The driver repeated that he didn’t have an iPhone charger to which the woman threatened to spit in his face. “If I don’t have a charger, politely ask me,” he said. “I’ll politely tell you, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have a charger.’ But you start disrespecting me.”

READ: Man Accidentally Confesses To Rape During Police Job Interview

Following the incident, Uber finally issued a response, per the New York Post, on the matter. “The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable…As our Community Guidelines make clear, this will not be tolerated by anyone who uses Uber. The rider’s account has been banned and Uber is looking into this incident.”