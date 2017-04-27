Young M.A’s breakout single “OOOUUU” has carried her movement far from the gritty streets of her Red Hook stomping grounds. In just a year, the rap star made her gigantic leap from mixtapes and Soundcloud to national concerts and Beyonce co-signs.

READ: Watch Young M.A Take Her “Hot Sauce” To Go

After warming things up with “Hot Sauce,” the 25-year-old releases her long awaited Herstory EP today (April 27). With just a single feature from R&B legend Monica, Young M.A says this project is just the precursor to her forthcoming Her Story In The Making album.

Herstory is available for purchase on iTunes.

READ: Young M.A. Celebrates 4/20 With A Brand New ‘Red Lyfe Freestyle’