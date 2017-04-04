Young Thug may have a lot of other problems, but his 2015 drug and weapons charge isn’t one of them. A court reportedly threw out his 2015 legal case in which he was charged with multiple counts of possession, due to an illegal police search of his Georgia home, TMZ reports.

Back in July 2015, Thugger’s Sandy Springs home was subject to a police raid in which cops found weapons and illegal drugs. The “Them” rapper was reportedly arrested on the scene and charged with felony cocaine and marijuana possession, as well as three counts of felony gun possession, according to police reports.

While the charges seemed to hold up at first, Thug’s lawyers reportedly argued that the police who searched the rapper’s residence did so without a legal warrant, according to TMZ. The court subsequently sided with the rapper, forcing a district attorney to drop all charges, except for the marijuana offense.

In the past two years, Thug has found himself at the center of many legals cases. Earlier in March 2017, it was revealed that he was accused of allegedly assaulting a woman. In December 2016, the rapper was arrested in a mall in Atlanta for missing a court case for another incident. So it may be a victory today, but Thug’s legal squad might want to advise the rapper on changing his behavior before one of these cases ends up sticking.