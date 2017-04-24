Zayn’s late nights have been stacking up lately. Ever since the singer stepped out on his own, he has been exploring the unregulated world of drugs, sex and rock & roll. We’re not sure if his old band mates would approve of his new direction, but musically, he sounds great with unrestricted lyrics.

READ: Tyler, The Creator Had A Lot Of Fun Remixing Zayn’s “Pillow Talk”

In a new music video for his PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted single “Still Got Time,” Zayn gets caught up in a world-wind of booze and smoke as one wild houseparty rocks his world. The ladies are plentiful, but the superstar sounds like he has somebody specific on his mind.

READ: Watch Zayn Battle A Lonely Inception In Snakehips’ “Cruel” Music Video