ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Still Got Time” Video Captures All The Late Night Vibes
Zayn’s late nights have been stacking up lately. Ever since the singer stepped out on his own, he has been exploring the unregulated world of drugs, sex and rock & roll. We’re not sure if his old band mates would approve of his new direction, but musically, he sounds great with unrestricted lyrics.
In a new music video for his PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted single “Still Got Time,” Zayn gets caught up in a world-wind of booze and smoke as one wild houseparty rocks his world. The ladies are plentiful, but the superstar sounds like he has somebody specific on his mind.
