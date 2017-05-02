2 Chainz is done with the setbacks on his heavily delayed Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. album. Def Jam has confirmed that the album will be available for the fans before Independence Day ’17. As a kind gesture to fans, the swagmaster released yet another collaboration — with Mr. Goosebumps — that is worthy of your attention.

With “4 AM” featuring Travi$ Scott,“Good Drank” featuring Gucci Mane & Quavo, “Big Amount” featuring Drake and “It’s a Vibe” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko all on steady rotation across radio stations and streaming platforms, the Atlanta rapper confirmed that Pretty Girls Like Trap Music will be arriving on June 18.

Along with the pre-order iTunes purchase of the LP, fans will receive all 4 new singles from the album as a freed ownload. The 16-song also boasts cameos from Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, Migos, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Monica.