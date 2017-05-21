21 Savage has no problem talking about how he popularized the Issa phenom online, and his boys Drizzy Drake and Young Thug are willing to back him up on that.

While his stock rises in the music world, the Atlanta trapper releases another anthem with 2 his amigos that finds him in a familiar space. He stretches his vocabulary out and takes full advantage of the four letter word’s popularity. Thugger and the 6 God follow suit as they also display their fondness of the “Issa” wave for the world to hear.

21 Savage’s new collaboration comes as fans continue to beg for the rapper’s Savage Life 2 project. He released part 1 in August of 2016.

