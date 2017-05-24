If you haven’t heard about 24Hrs by now, it’s time to get familiar. After dropping off introductory projects like his Open EP and 12:AM last year, the auto-tune addict has gained plenty of notoriety for flexing his songwriting skills and hopping on records with popular acts like Post Malone, Roy Woods, and Yo Gotti — just to name a few.

With other booming records like his Juicy J assisted “24Hr Strip Club” already in rotation, the Atlanta crooner/rapper/songwriter is gearing up for an active 2017. He’s planning to release his joint project with Ty Dolla $ign called $24.00 along with debut album Open Late coming later this year. For now, 24Hrs keeps his fans at bay with his new Night Shift EP. The 8-track project contains 7 solo records and one major collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign called “What You Like.”

Stream 24Hrs’ new Night Shift EP below.