24Hrs Puts In Overtime On His ‘Night Shift’ EP
If you haven’t heard about 24Hrs by now, it’s time to get familiar. After dropping off introductory projects like his Open EP and 12:AM last year, the auto-tune addict has gained plenty of notoriety for flexing his songwriting skills and hopping on records with popular acts like Post Malone, Roy Woods, and Yo Gotti — just to name a few.
READ: Passport Gang: MadeInTYO & 24 Hrs Spend A Day In Tokyo
With other booming records like his Juicy J assisted “24Hr Strip Club” already in rotation, the Atlanta crooner/rapper/songwriter is gearing up for an active 2017. He’s planning to release his joint project with Ty Dolla $ign called $24.00 along with debut album Open Late coming later this year. For now, 24Hrs keeps his fans at bay with his new Night Shift EP. The 8-track project contains 7 solo records and one major collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign called “What You Like.”
Stream 24Hrs’ new Night Shift EP below.