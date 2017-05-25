The old saying “time heals all wounds” doesn’t seem to apply to 50 Cent and the mother of his oldest child, Shaniqua Tompkins. The two have bickered for years, and have even taken their feud to social media many times.

READ Speaking Truth To ‘Power’: 50 Cent & Co. Define Their Character Flaws And 48 Laws

On Wednesday, (May 24) 50 Cent posted a photo to Instagram of a young man in a graduation cap and made mention his days of paying child support for Marquise–his 19-year-old son who bears a striking resemblance–are quickly coming to an end.

“Graduating from child support. Twenty years.” the Power actor and executive said. “To all my brothers, hang in there.” Fif doubled-down on his impending freedom from financial responsibility by stating how much he’s paid out, and how much he has to go.

READ 50 Cent Counts Down Days Until His Last Child Support Payment For His Oldest Son

“LOL. Four months left, no more free ride. She might want to get a job now,” speaking of Tompkins. “I paid, $1, 369, 400 to date. The last $30,600 ain’t nothing.” Tompkins heard of 50 Cent’s remarks and took a jab of her own, correcting him of the time frame and reminding him of his fractured relationship with Marquise.

READ 50 Cent Attempts To Reach Out To His Son Marquise On Instagram, Things Promptly Go Left

“Actually, it is five months to go. You still checking for lil ole me?” she questioned. “Calculate the hours you missed from your son.”

#50cent’s baby mother had time today! Sis said you got 5 months left 🌚 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 24, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has publicly made mention of his child support woes. Back in September 2016, 50 Cent posted and deleted a calendar in which he counted down the days Marquise’s 20th birthday, which would be his final child support payment. The photos resulted in Marquise responding by telling his estranged father he promises to make him proud, and hopes he at least remembers to wish him a Happy Birthday, accusing the rapper he’s missed a few in the past.