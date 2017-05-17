600 Breezy Channels His Inner Rick James In “Lou Rawls” (Video)

After releasing his latest project, Breezo George Gervin (Leading Scorer Edition), Chicago’s new hot-boy, 600 Breezy, relinquishes new heat with the visuals to his infections track, “Lou Rawls”.

The Drake co-signed rapper takes a trip to a Miami and lives it up in a lavish mansion with his Windy City squad and a beautiful, voluptuous model. He manages to channel his inner Rick James as he turns up, and gleefully stomps all over the white couch and violates other fancy furniture.

The brooding track is powered by an elegant and catchy flute as Six-O Breezo flows seamlessly through the beat. He blesses us with some thugged-out bars while comparing himself to the late singer Lou Rawls — and declares that he fears no man but God.

600 Breezy’s album Breezo George Gervin (Leading Scorer Edition) is available on iTunes and all streaming services.