Everyone loves a good trip down memory lane and with renowned producer 9th Wonder behind the wheel, it’s bound to be a great one. The super producer behind hits for Jay Z, Kanye West and Mary J Blige, held a social media firehouse chat this week when he shared some of the best TV theme songs.

While we don’t know what exactly sparked the producer’s musical voyage, the Dream Merchant paid homage on his Instagram page to G.I. Joe creator Stanley Weston, who died at the age of 84 last week. After a few posts praising Weston for creating the animated series as well as Thundercats, he continued to share 80s cartoon staples like Inspector Gadget, Ducktales and Transformers, but the fun didn’t stop there.

He decided to take his journey to the golden era of television by revisiting theme songs from Knight Rider, Airwolf and Magnum p.i. The first batch shared plenty of new wave pop themes with synthesizers leading the beats.

The producer then headed to a mix of soaps and sitcoms for the third leg of his social media trip with funk & R&B influences heard heavily on the opening themes to Dallas, The Heat of The Night, Matlock, Diff’rent Stokes and so much more. Fans (cough, us) were immediately taken back to the times where we watched the primetime hits with our mothers, aunties and grandmothers.

Wonder, who recently produced the poignant “Duckworth” on Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed album DAMN., leaves us wondering if his musical trip was all in good fun or perhaps a sneak peek of what’s to come sample wise. Until we find out for sure, you can catch us on his page jamming to the oldies.

UPDATE: 5/17/17 12:16 PM EST

VIBE reached out to 9th Wonder about his posts to which he commented, “We are the best generation ever. Sometimes, we have to be reminded of that.”

