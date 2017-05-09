A.CHAL, a Peruvian R&B artist with a chill vibe and butter-smooth vocals, released his latest single “Matrix” Friday (May 5) and announced a released date for his second full-length project ON GAZ.

“Matrix” pulls out a few references to the suspenseful, alternate reality trilogy from the early 2000s. “Going through the matrix/ Red or blue pills/ Black shades that’s the basics,” he muses through the chorus, drawing imagery of Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus character from the films. A.CHAL’s voice moves smoothly and lethargically throughout the P on the Boards produced track, mimicking the feeling of being lost in the matrix with the aid of your substance of choice.

A.CHAL plans to release his sophomore project ON GAZ June 2 which will include singles “Matrix” and “To The Light.”

