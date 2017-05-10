Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Speaks On His Death With Dr. Phil

In an upcoming interview with Dr. Phil, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, decided to share her honest thoughts on the former NFL player’s passing.

Airing in two parts beginning Monday (May 15), Jenkins-Hernandez discussed one of their last conversations and her immediate reaction when she learned of the previous New England Patriots player’s suicide.

READ: Authorities Release Aaron Hernandez’s Alleged Suicide Note

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” she said. Despite the ongoing court litigation prior to Hernandez’s death, his fiancee and mother of their 4-year-old daughter thought their lives were on an upswing.

“I felt like we were looking so bright,” she said. “We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

EXCLUSIVE: Fiancée of fmr. New England Patriots star #AaronHernandez sets record straight about his mysterious death https://t.co/6w7q2tT0Jc — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) May 10, 2017

This news follows a court’s decision to quit the legal proceedings of Aaron Hernandez’s 2013 murder conviction. The reason being that the 27-year-old’s death preceded his appeal hearing.

READ: Judge Vacates Aaron Hernandez’s Murder Conviction