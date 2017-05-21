In newly unearthed prison letters, former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez asked prison officials if he could “celly up” with a fellow inmate he referred to as his brother. Hernandez, who was sentenced to life in prison for the June 17, 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, said the request came from wanting to share a cell with a man he’s known for years prior to being sentenced to life in prison.

READ Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide

“I’m trying to start my life bid where I’m going to end up in the long run for the long run which is P2,” Hernandez writes to the Inner Perimeter Security staff. “So, please make this happen and I even prefer to move in with (redacted); me and him are very close and have been since the streets and that’s FACT, not bulls–t. He’s my heart and like a real brother to me that’s why I want and am requesting to go upstairs and live with him.”

The letters were obtained by the Boston Globe and later authenticated by officials, when made public the name of the inmate was redacted.

Hernandez, who was found not guilty of a drive-by shooting at a Boston club, which left two men dead in July 2012, hanged himself in cell last month. In several letters Hernandez begged officials to be moved to the P2 cell block, calling it “where I belong.” Hernandez was placed in the G2 block of the prison.

READ Aaron Hernandez’s Family Mourns At Funeral As Details Of Troubled History Come To Light

Before taking his own life on April 19, Hernandez wrote a letter to 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy, who he was rumored to be in a relationship with. Ex-fiancee Shayanna Jenkins said the rumors the former NFL tight end was gay or bisexual are “embarrassing” and “hurtful” in a Dr. Phil interview.